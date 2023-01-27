AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

