Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 182.0% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

