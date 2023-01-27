Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 225 ($2.79) to GBX 235 ($2.91) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

