ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 304.2% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $5.92 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (ACSAY)
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.