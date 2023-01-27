ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 304.2% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $5.92 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

