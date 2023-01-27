Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 478.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Accor Price Performance

Accor stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Accor has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €27.40 ($29.78) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Further Reading

