Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in January

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
Absa Group stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.
Absa Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absa Group (AGRPY)
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.