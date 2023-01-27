Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in January

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Absa Group stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Banking (RBB); Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB); and Head Office, Treasury, and Other Operations. The RBB segment offers retail, business banking, and insurance products in South Africa and regional operations.

