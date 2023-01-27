ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

AAVMY opened at $16.53 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAVMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.32) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €13.00 ($14.13) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.