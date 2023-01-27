ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

AAVMY opened at $16.53 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAVMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.32) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €13.00 ($14.13) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

