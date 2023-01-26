Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,881 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,094.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,796.6% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,913.1% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 466,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 443,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

