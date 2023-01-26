Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 246.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

