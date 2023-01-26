Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 382 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 78,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $991.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

