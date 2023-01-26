SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

