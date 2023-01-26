Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,788.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

