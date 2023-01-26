Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

See Also

