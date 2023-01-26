Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 822 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,429 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

