Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $120.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

