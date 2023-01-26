Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Further Reading

