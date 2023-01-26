Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $691,000 Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,298,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 400.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 8.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

