Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Outfront Media by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Outfront Media stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.37%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

