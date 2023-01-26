Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

