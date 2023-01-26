Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

