Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $51.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,771.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496,533 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

