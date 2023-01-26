Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 133,479 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133,479 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

