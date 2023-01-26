Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,231.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 57,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 689,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.87. The firm has a market cap of $991.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

