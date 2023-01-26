Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $310.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $520.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

