Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $289.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

