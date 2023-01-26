Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

