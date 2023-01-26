ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 6,631 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 57,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
