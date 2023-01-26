Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,834.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,029.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,492.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,927.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 20,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,698.7% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96,995 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,937.8% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

