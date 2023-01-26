Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

