Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,909.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after buying an additional 7,875,993 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

