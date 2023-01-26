Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.97 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $131.42 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.79 million. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

