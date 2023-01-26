Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $23,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 117.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 225,214 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $71.52 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

