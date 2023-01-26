First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

