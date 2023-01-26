Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 149,098 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,098 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,771.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 524,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 496,533 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 298,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 201,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

