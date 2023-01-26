Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

