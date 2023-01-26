Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

