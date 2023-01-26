Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 63.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

