Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 229 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

