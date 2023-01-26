Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BNS opened at C$52.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.77.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

