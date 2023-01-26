Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,637 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NJR opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $51.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

