Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,417 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.54 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,112 shares of company stock worth $28,805,298 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

