Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

