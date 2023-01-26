Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $106.71 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

