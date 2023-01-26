Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,539,000 after acquiring an additional 396,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,224,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,549,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

