Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,993 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.