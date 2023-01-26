BetterWealth LLC Acquires 5,263 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after buying an additional 7,875,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

