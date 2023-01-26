Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 192,109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,921.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

