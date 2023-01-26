Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 58.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.37. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

