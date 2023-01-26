Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

