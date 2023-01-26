Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,981 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ABB by 99.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

